IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $105.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1597 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

