IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $67.94 Million in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 799,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,944,000. The Medicines accounts for about 2.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Medicines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Medicines by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Medicines by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $84.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

