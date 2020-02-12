IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 154,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,369 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

