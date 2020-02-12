IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,896 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.57. 6,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,944. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.