IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.58. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,547. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.22. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

