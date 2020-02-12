IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,616,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.53. 184,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,122,318. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

