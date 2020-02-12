Infinitecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,869.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $4,869.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 61.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

