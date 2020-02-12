Ink (INK) Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $12,957.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.66 or 0.03541822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00258056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00145453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, Exmo, CoinEgg, Exrates, EXX, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinnest and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

