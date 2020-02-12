Insider Buying: PPD (NYSE:PPD) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

PPD (NYSE:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:PPD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,028. PPD has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $33.23.
PPD Company Profile
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.