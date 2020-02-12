Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

