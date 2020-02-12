Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells 10,105 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 570,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,714. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
