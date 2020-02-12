Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells 10,105 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 570,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,714. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 488,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

