Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.46 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

