Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Shares Down 7%

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITKG)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 149,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Integral Technologies, Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers.

