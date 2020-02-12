Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

