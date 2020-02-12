Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,982 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70.

ICE stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

