International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $396,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBOC. BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.