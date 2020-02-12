International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.45 EPS.

IFF traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.