Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price upped by Cfra from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

IPG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:IPG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

