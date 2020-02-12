Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) Declares $0.01 Annual Dividend

Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,690. Invesco China Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

