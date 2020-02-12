Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) Declares $0.01 Annual Dividend

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,690. Invesco China Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit