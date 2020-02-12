Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 182,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1196 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.