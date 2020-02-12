Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4223 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA:ESGF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

