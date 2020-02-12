Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) Trading Down 4.5%

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92, approximately 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $1.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $13.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

