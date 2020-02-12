Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.21

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.2136 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $14.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA IMFI traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054. Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

