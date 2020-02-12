Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

VKQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

