Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.67

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6694 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ)

