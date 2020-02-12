Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comments


