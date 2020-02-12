Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 50,480 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

