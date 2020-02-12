Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

