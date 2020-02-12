Investment House LLC Has $443,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $396.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.