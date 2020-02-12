Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 4,920 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

