Investment House LLC Sells 215 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.