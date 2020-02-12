Investment House LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,751,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

