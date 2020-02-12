Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.50. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $134.04 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

