iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (BATS:DTYS) Shares Up 4%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (BATS:DTYS) was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92, approximately 20,919 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

