Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lifted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.15. 845,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 137.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

