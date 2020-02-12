Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 11.775-12.000 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.35 EPS.

NYSE IQV opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.16.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

