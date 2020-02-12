Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.35 EPS.

NYSE IQV traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,902. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $130.18 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

