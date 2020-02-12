Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

