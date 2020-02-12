iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,998 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,947 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

