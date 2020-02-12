iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,696 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

