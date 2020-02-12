iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $208.19. 20,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

