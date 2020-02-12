iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.28, approximately 10,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

