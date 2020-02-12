iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 6.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. 2,294,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

