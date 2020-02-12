iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,587 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $230.21. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.88 and a 52-week high of $230.49.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

