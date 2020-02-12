iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.