iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $112,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 1,168,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,389,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

