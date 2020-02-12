iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $23,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,683. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.45 and a 1-year high of $138.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

