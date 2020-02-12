iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $167.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.