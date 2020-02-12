iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $223.77

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.77 and last traded at $223.57, with a volume of 220157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

