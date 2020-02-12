iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 2nd Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,872. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.